Outdoor holiday lights take center stage at Filoli this holiday season

There are many activities going on at Filoli this holiday season from November 21 to January 3, but we think none is prettier than the outdoor holiday lights, back for a fourth year. InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most visited earlier this week for a media preview.

Filoli is open every day from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and every evening from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. There are separate admissions for daytime and evening.

Theme nights will be held every Monday night. They include Night Lights, Nov. 23; Festive Face Masks, Nov. 30; Holiday Hats, Dec. 7; Holiday Pajama Party, Dec. 14; Solstice Night, Dec. 21; Vintage Christmas, Dec. 28.

Santa Saturdays (10:00 am to 4:00 pm) return December 5, 12 and 19. Santa will be located outdoors at the Woodland Garden Court where you can take a socially distanced selfie.

Filoli is located at 86 Cañada Road, Woodside. Admission must be reserved in advance. Daily capacity is capped to ensure necessary space for social distancing.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020