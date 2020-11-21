Atherton Police Department’s annual toy drive is underway

by Contributed Content on November 21, 2020

Join the Atherton Police Activities League and Police Officers Association and support the 2020 Selby Lane School Toy Drive.

Drop off unwrapped items at Atherton Police Department (83 Ashfield Avenue) and the Menlo Circus Club (190 Park Lane) by Monday, December 14.

Unsure of what to donate? Consider: Art Supplies, Hot Wheels, Jump Ropes, Science Projects, Barbie’s / Dolls / Action Figures, Blankets / Warm Clothes , Basketballs / Soccer Balls and Sports Equipment, Beads / Jewelry Making.

InMenlo file photo from 2017 toy drive

