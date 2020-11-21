Pick up fallen leaves before they block storm drains

With the heavy leaf season upon on us, Menlo Park city officials ask that you don’t push leaves to your curb or neighbor’s yard. Leaf piles have the potential to block storm drains and camouflage potential hazards.

Storm drains can only hold so much water, and even a little debris can disrupt water flows. It does not take much to obstruct the grates that prevent debris from entering the storm system. This can clog storm drains, reduce water flows and result in street flooding.

You can help reduce street flooding risk by taking a few simple actions in advance of storms:

-Collect and dispose of leaves and debris weekly during rainy season, and at a least before large storms arrive.

-If you have one, always use your green yard waste/compost cart to contain the leaves before pick-up by Recology.

-If you have too many leaves to fit in the green yard waste/compost cart, store the rest away from the curb to prevent it from entering the storm system.

-Remove leaves and loose debris from the top of storm drain inlets with a rake or shovel.

For questions or for more information, contact the City of Menlo Park’s Public Works Supervisor Hugo Torres.

