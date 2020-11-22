Play pickleball in Menlo Park at Kelly Park

Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a wiffle ball, over a net. It’s family-friendly, easy to learn, and fun.

Check out the new pickleball court at Kelly Park (on the tennis court). Access to the pickleball court is free to the public. You can walk on or reserve a time, choosing “tennis courts at Kelly Park.” All visitors are required to wear face coverings and maintain minimum 6 feet social distance.