Preschool/Toddler Tuesdays with Nanny Nikki Music on November 24

Nanny Nikki loves to sing, and to bring life to classic children’s songs as she shares them with you.

Join her for a fun, virtual and interactive musical show on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 10:00 to 10:30 am. There will be sing-along songs, dancing, puppets and more. Register online.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.