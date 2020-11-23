Woodside Priory streams all school play November 24-29

Woodside Priory Theater is presenting an original multimedia performance, Pieces of Our World and Alone, Together, a collection of scenes and monologues written for Zoom.

Written and created by Priory students and faculty, Pieces of Our World, uses dance, monologues, scenes, music, songs, art and digital design to give a window into life over the last 10 months of the Pandemic. The moments of drama, humor, protest, outrage and resilience are captured beautifully and echo and empathize with others experiences around the world.

Alone, Together is a collection of comedic and wondrously human scenes and monologues by professional playwrights responding to the Pandemic.

Performances will be streamed online using Video On Demand from November 24th-29th. Admission is “Pay What You Can.” Tickets for VOD can be purchased online.