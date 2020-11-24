Here’s where you can get food assistance in Menlo Park

The City of Menlo Park partners with local organizations to help provide nutritious food to those in need. Please see the list below to learn which programs are available in Menlo Park. Calling ahead is recommended.

Facebook Produce Mobile – Bags filled with nutritious groceries are provided at a steep discount ($15). Must be ordered in advance by calling 650-391-5322. Pickup hours are Sundays, 9:00 am to noon at Ivy Plaza, 413 Ivy Drive.

Second Harvest Food Bank – Drive-up grocery box distribution, 10:00 am to noon at the Menlo Park Senior Center, 100 Terminal Ave. Remaining 2020 dates include: December 10, and December 17. For more information, call 650-330-2280.

Menlo Park Senior Center nutrition program – Nutritious prepared meals are delivered to qualifying at-risk seniors during the pandemic. For more information, call Menlo Park Senior Center, 650-330-2280.

In addition, the non-profit Peninsula Volunteer delivers over 3,000 hot, nutritious meals to primarily homebound seniors and adults with disabilities in San Mateo County who are unable to cook and shop for themselves. Find out how to apply online.

For more information, visit our food assistance resources.

Photo of fruits and vegetables courtesy of American Heart Assn.