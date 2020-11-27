Support local merchants on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is November 28.

This season it is more important than ever to support local businesses and shop safely. And don’t forget restaurants, many of which are locally owned.

Take a stroll up and down Santa Cruz Avenue. Uncomfortable being out and about? Many local shops also sell online. Search for or call your favorite shop to see what they offer.

When we shop small, we make a huge impact in our community. Studies estimate that 78 cents of every dollar spent locally returns to the local economy (as compared to 1 percent when you shop out of town or online). So shop local!