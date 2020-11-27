What’s new at local Christmas tree lots this year

Menlo Park is officially down one Christmas tree lot with news that the Kiwanis tree lot will not be open for the first time in 50 years. But three other favorites are selling trees.

Tony Cozzolino will be bringing some trees to the Menlo Park farmers market on Sunday along with garlands and wreaths. But it’s a treat to drive over the hill to visit him and wife Stephanie at the Cozzolino tree lot (pictured above) located on Highway 92 by Spanish Town. Hours are 10:00 am to 7:00 pm seven days a week; cash only. (Call to confirm – (650) 504-8206)

Santa’s Village at Webb Ranch is open 9:00 am to 7:00 pm through Christmas Eve. Shopping this year is by appointment only. As always, a fresh cut for your tree, flocking/fireproofing, tree stands, tree shake, and tree wrap are available at the lot located at 2718 Alpine Road, Portola Valley. Webb is also offering delivery this year.

The Nativity School Christmas Tree Lot is conforming to all COVID safety measures including heath screening at entrances, monitoring the number of shoppers on the lot, and mask requirements for volunteers and shoppers. It is open through December 12 (or when trees sell out). No pre-orders or online orders this year. The Lot is located at Nativity School at the intersection of Oak Grove Ave. and Laurel St. in Menlo Park. 100% of proceeds benefit educational and extracurricular programs at Nativity School.