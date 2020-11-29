Getting Through it All: Trauma Basics is topic on December 1

by Contributed Content on November 29, 2020

The current pandemic and its related isolation; a seemingly-heightened period of societal polarization; the holidays: how trauma affect us in this particular moment in time, and how can we work to cope long-term?

RTS will be joining the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, December 1, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm  to share a workshop surrounding trauma basics and how trauma impacts people. Discussion will focus on healthy coping mechanisms going into what is, for many, a potentially-stressful season. Register online.

