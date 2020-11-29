Persimmons for a good cause offered by Menlo Park resident Lisa McPherson

Lisa McPherson has a tree full of Fuyu persimmons. And she’s offering them for sale beginning today for what she believes is a very good cause.

Her good friends Marjorie and Pat live on Borocay Island in the Philippines. She met them amidst tragedy; her brother was struck down in a cross walk. They proved both helpful and compassionate.

They live in an area that is is 100% dependent on the tourist economy which has been effectively shut down due to Covid-19. People currently have very little means to make money and are going hungry.

“I am helping Pat and Marjorie raise money to buy essential supplies for families with young children,” she says. “This includes items such as rice, milk and diapers. Recent typhoons in the region and devastating floods have added to the desperate situation.”

Lisa has packaged up 20 persimmons in bags and is requesting a $20 donation with 100% of the money raised going directly to feeding these families. She accepts donations via PayPal, Venmo (@Lisa-McPherson-7), cash or check.

Lisa is hoping that other people will offer their excess persimmons to the cause. If interested contact her at lisam@stanford.edu.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020