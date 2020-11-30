Christmas market at Allied Arts Guild is set for December 5

The annual Christmas Market hosted by the Allied Arts Guild Auxiliary will be held this year on Saturday, December 5, from 10:00 am t0 4:00 pm. Free admission and parking. Proceeds benefit the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital.

Pick up a map of the Guild shops, get it stamped by shops with an arrow after their name, and return it to the Artisan Shop by 3:00 pm to be entered for a prize. Eight shops marked by a star will be conducting their own drawing. Must be 18 or older to enter. Drawings are 3:30 to 4:00 pm.

Auxiliary member Louise DeDera told InMenlo that they planned in advance for COVID 19 restrictions.

“There will be 13 outside vendors who will mostly be out of doors,” she said. “Four or five will be in the Sunset Room, and the accordion wood doors will be open to more vendors on the terrace outside. Eight vendors will be outside at the back of the property by the Barn Wood Shop, Artisan Shop and La Layette.

“Santa will visit, and there will be live music from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in the Sunset Room. Greeting tables will be by the parking lots, and visitors will be given flyers they can use to locate various events and sign in for COVID tracking and hand sanitizer. Masks, of course, are required and people will be gently reminded to leave distance between people/families.”

Finished your shopping? Enjoy coffee or lunch at Café Wisteria.

The Allied Arts Guild is located at 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park.

InMenlo file photo from 2019 Christmas Market