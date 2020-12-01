California Beauty is theme of December exhibit at Portola Art Gallery

California Beauty, pastel paintings by artist Jan Prisco, is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in December. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Jan will be at the gallery on December 12, 17, and 18, as well as by appointment.

Known for her vibrant, colorful paintings of California scenes, Jan paints at locations that range from the oak covered hills of the San Francisco Peninsula, to the flower fields of Half Moon Bay, to the breathtaking vistas of Pescadero, Monterey, Big Sur, and beyond.

Enjoying nature personally – whether listening to the breaking waves of the Pacific, watching the light play on the leaves of an oak tree, or savoring the warmth of the sun on her shoulders while she paints – Jan creates feelings of connection and contentment. Painting onsite, in the open air, is challenging and dynamic: the light changes, the sea moves, the trees sway in the wind.

In addition to exhibiting her work at the Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park, Jan teaches plein air workshops, conducts classes at University Art and Atherton Art Foundation, and has taught plein air workshops for Filoli. More information about Jan’s work is available at her website.

For All Seasons (9×12″, pastel) is one of the featured artworks in Jan Prisco’s December exhibit California Beauty at the Portola Art Gallery located in the Allied Arts, 75 Arbor Road.