Picnic areas expanded in San Mateo County Parks
San Mateo County Parks is currently in Phase II of the COVID-19 park management plan, which includes opening more drop-in picnic sites, playgrounds, trails, parking lots and restrooms. Most parks have now reopened. See the list of open San Mateo County Parks, open daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
On November 25, County Parks designated more picnic sites to allow for drop-in picnicking. Drop-in picnic sites are open for use for up to 2 hours by 3 or fewer households, sitting at separate tables, and no more than 30 people. For your wellbeing and to guard against the spread of COVID-19, we ask that you:
- Bring a reusable table covering for picnic tables
- Bring and use hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes
- Don’t use any areas that are closed or barricaded to support social distancing
- Clean-up when you’re done — dispose of waste in receptacles or take garbage with you and dispose of at home.
- Clean the barbecue area if used
In keeping with current San Mateo County Health Orders and state guidelines, large group gatherings are not allowed at or around drop-in picnic areas. Visitor centers and other picnic areas not designated for drop-in picnicking remain closed. No barbecues will be allowed on Spare The Air Days.
Pescadero Creek Park and Memorial Park remain closed as Park staff and CALFIRE assess the impacts of the CZU Lightning Complex fire on Pescadero Creek Park and develop plans to repair and restore the area. This effort will take many months to complete. Sam McDonald Park reopened on Wednesday, November 25.
Photo shows picnic areas at Flood Park in Menlo Park
