Picnic areas expanded in San Mateo County Parks

San Mateo County Parks is currently in Phase II of the COVID-19 park management plan, which includes opening more drop-in picnic sites, playgrounds, trails, parking lots and restrooms. Most parks have now reopened. See the list of open San Mateo County Parks , open daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

On November 25, County Parks designated more picnic sites to allow for drop-in picnicking. Drop-in picnic sites are open for use for up to 2 hours by 3 or fewer households, sitting at separate tables, and no more than 30 people. For your wellbeing and to guard against the spread of COVID-19, we ask that you: