Café Zoë’s annual holiday drive for VA patients is underway

Café Zoë is keeping its commitment to the patients at the Palo Alto VA this holiday season.

“For years we’ve worked with local partners to provide the residents of Building 520 (the Acute Inpatient Psych Building) with sweatpants, sweatshirts, socks, boxers/underwear, and t-shirts,” emails Zoë. “As always, we count on our incredible community to join us in this effort.”

If you can, please consider a tax-deductible donation at PayPal.me/gethuman or send a PayPal donation to gethumaninc@gmail.com.

Kathleen reminds readers that the project is done in partnership with the Peninsula Veterans Lions Club.

The dog Pepper is pictured with bags from last year’s drive.