Young Zoologists: Radiant Rainforests is topic for children on Dec. 3

For children ages 5-7, the San Francisco Zoo leads a live-online class taking a look at the world’s rainforests and their many layers, on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Learn about amazing animal and habitat classifications and what makes each group unique. Activities include crafts, games, a special chat with a zookeeper, a virtual zoo walk and more.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library