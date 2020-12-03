Jaeger & Reid are Woodside First Friday performers on December 4

Judi Jaeger and Bob Reid are Jaeger & Reid, a contemporary Acoustic Folk/Americana duo from the San Francisco Bay Area. They perform songs they have written and collected, delivered in rich musical settings and stunning vocal harmony with stories of their personal meaning.

Join this Virtual First Friday by logging onto the Woodside Arts and Culture’s YouTube channel at 7:00 pm on Friday, December 4: https://tinyurl.com/WoodsideCA