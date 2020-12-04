Open-air bookstore opens at Kepler’s in Menlo Park today

While it’s not quite the same as the independent booksellers that line both sides of the Seine in Paris, Kepler’s is bringing a bit of Paris to Menlo Park with an open-air bookstore on the plaza.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was on-hand when it officially opened today.

Selling outdoors will expand shopping options as the store limits the number of customers inside to 20 at a time. Kepler’s is currently open Monday – Saturday, 9:00 am to 8:00 pm; Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Kepler’s CEO Praveen Madan also let us know that the annual membership drive takes place next week. “This is going to be really important for the bookstore,” he emailed.

Learn how to become a member and why it’s important.