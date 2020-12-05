Grab Bag Theater goes virtual December 5th and 6th

NSA’s Guide to Winning Friends and Influencing People Or, What We’ve Learned From Watching You is the title of Grab Bag Theater’s winter show on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6, both starting at 7:00 pm.

“Having trouble as the new kid in school? Unlucky in love? Feeling like everyone hates you? You’re in luck! Now you can use the National Security Agency’s techniques of wiretapping, code-breaking, and data mining to get ahead! There’s no time like the present to embrace the surveillance state because the surveillance state is already embracing you,” reads the description of the production.

Get tickets for Dec. 5. Get tickets for Dec. 6.

Grab Bag Theater is a student-run theater company that was founded in 2011.