Perla Ni and son Leo are making and selling handmade organic soy candles

Menlo Park resident Perla Ni and her 11-year-old son Leo have been busily making handmade organic soy candles scented in lemon and orange. They are selling three-candle packages for $12.

“Soy burns cleanly, it’s good for the environment,” explains Perla.

Proceeds will benefit the Orangutan Project which works to save wild orangutans living in Borneo and Sumatra forests.

“We watched a documentary and realized they needed help,” says Leo. “The organization is highly rated.”

Rating non-profits is something Perla is very familiar with given that she’s CEO of Great Nonprofits.

You can order the candles by emailing Perla: ni.perla@gmail.com. She will drop them off at your home, and you can pay via PayPal or Venmo.