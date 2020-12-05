Spotted: St. Nick on Santa Cruz Avenue back in the day

The good folks at the Menlo Park Historical Association have been assisting us on tracking down photos of the life size Nativity scene that used appear each Christmas at Fremont Park as well Santa’s Hut that was located next to the Menlo Camera Shop (the yellow brick building now long gone).

We’re still on the hunt, but MPHA member Lydia Cooper did come across this fun photo of St. Nick in a holiday parade on Santa Cruz Avenue. We’re guessing late ’50s, early ’60s. The caption read: George Wagenseller as Santa.

Photo courtesy of Menlo Park Historical Association