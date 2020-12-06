The Toy Project is collecting used toys for redistribution this holiday season

Get rid of your used toys this holiday season while also spreading joy! A group of former La Entrada School students has founded a non-profit organization, The Toy Project, which is collecting used toys and redistributing them to children of The St. Francis of Assisi Church in East Palo Alto.

They are looking for used sports equipment, books, unused gift cards, lightly used clothes, or any used toy (for all ages) in good condition.

The Toy Project has collaborated with the nonprofit St. Vincent De Paul to provide Christmas toys for up to 100 families. They are hosting toy drives at Alpine Hills Tennis Club and Ladera Recreational Center in addition to the normal collection of toys through pick-ups and drop-offs.

They will be redistributing the toys on December 16-18, so make sure to donate your toys before December 15th!

To find out more about drop off and pick up, email them at thetoyproject.team@gmail.com.