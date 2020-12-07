New COVID-19 testing site opens in Menlo Park today

A new walk-up kiosk in Menlo Park with up to 1,650 COVID-19 test spots per week opens today, Monday, December 7. Managed by Curative, the site is located at 201 Ravenswood Avenue (parking lot of First Church of Christ, Scientist), and testing is available free of charge.

Appointments can be made on the Curative website. Click “Get Tested Now” and enter Menlo Park in the search bar. The kiosk will be available Monday-Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Curative offers an oral-fluid swab testing — an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19.

“There are medical professionals on site,” explains Parke Treadway, Menlo Park City School District’s Public Information Officer. “You administer your own test while they watch and talk you through it, then seal everything up in a plastic bag. They have a drop box where you place the bag. They take it to their labs at the end of every shift.”

The Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) first partnered with Curative last October to host a mobile van at Hillview Middle School.

“Reopening our schools to as much in-person instruction as possible has been a goal of our Board since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Erik Burmeister, Menlo Park City School District Superintendent. “One tool that allows us to stay open safely is regular community COVID-19 testing, easily accessible to our families.

“We are fortunate to be part of the county-wide effort to increase COVID testing availability in the south peninsula. All residents in East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Atherton, Redwood City, Portola Valley, and Woodside are invited to use this resource especially when reporting in person to work or school. Testing is free to the consumer, funded by health insurance (for the insured) and CARES Act funds (for the uninsured).”

