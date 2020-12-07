Peninsula Clean Energy’s electricity to be 100% greenhouse gas-free by January 2021

Peninsula Clean Energy announced that its electricity will be 100 percent greenhouse gas-free by January 2021. This means that the electricity you use at home and work is coming from entirely clean sources such as hydropower, solar and wind. Using clean and green electricity dramatically reduces greenhouse gas emissions and local pollutants. It makes more sense than ever to go electric in our home appliances and vehicles.

PCE has major rebates for purchasing or renting an electric vehicle (EV):

$1000 rebate for first-time purchases of a new electric vehicle, or a $700 rebate on a new plug-in hybrid vehicle, stackable on top of other incentives, through December 31

$200 rebate to rent any available electric vehicle just to try it out

Up to $4000 off the purchase of a used electric vehicle (income qualified)

Free technical assistance and incentives for installing EV charging at workplaces and multifamily buildings

Menlo Park’s building codes facilitate the transition to new electric buildings and homes:

Learn more about the city’s zoning districts with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) requirements

Check out our reach codes (they “reach” beyond the state’s building codes), which require new buildings to meet higher sustainability standards

Photo of Tesla’s being charged by Rick Morris – check out his bird photography!