Home for the Holidays takes place on December 11

Enjoy a festive family Holiday event from the comfort of your own home on Friday, December 11 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. The Grinch and a special Holiday elf will stop by to bring us joy and magic! Register online.

We will also do an easy craft with items you already have at home- A 3D Pasta Holiday Tree! Craft materials needed: cardboard or cardstock, glue, noodles (shells or bows work best), paint and glitter (optional).