Scott Kline road trip photos available as gifts this holiday season

We may all be stuck at home, but in prior years InMenlo contributing photographer Scott R. Kline enjoyed taking road trips, camera at the ready.

He’s offering prints from Scott Kline road trips printed and framed for sale this holiday season, and he can send directly to the person you are gifting.

Three sample photos are shown here. He emails:

“The first black and white is Zabriske Point in Death Valley. It is amazing to stand there and see all the textures in the different ridges from one view point. I thought it looked more dramatic in black and white.

“Second is the Battery Point Lighthouse in Crescent City, CA. This amazing island is just off the main coast and only accessible by road when it is low tide.

“The third is Mount Shasta as viewed from North East of the mountain. This was taken in April 2019 when there was a lot of snow on the peak. We haven’t seen this much snow omg the peak in the last 5 or 6 years. So this was quite a treat.”

Photos by Scott R. Kline (c) top to bottom 2018, 2017 and 2019