Good news! The Fremont Park tree will be adorned with lights this year

Good news for fans of the holiday tree that’s been lit in Fremont Park for the past eight years. The lights will glow again this year, thanks to a three to one vote by the Menlo Park City Council late this afternoon.

The motion that was made by Council member Ray Mueller and seconded by Council member Catherine Carlton was approved by a vote of three to one. Drew Combs voted in the affirmative while Betsy Nash voted no. Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor was absent.

The cost to the City is $40,000.

“Even when in shelter-in-place is in effect, people are encouraged to go for walks and enjoy the outdoors,” said council member Mueller, speaking in favor of the motion. “The holiday tree reminds people that they are part of this community. This [tree lighting] is something people look forward to, a tradition for last eight years.”

Council member Catherine Carlton added that the tree brings people downtown which helps local restaurants and businesses.

Mueller’s motion includes a tree at the Onetta Harris Community Center as well as communication that will let all Menlo Park residents know about the lighted trees.

In a question about the trees that have been lit at Ravenswood and El Camino, Mueller said that those trees are more expensive, and unlike the Fremont Park tree, are mainly viewable by car, so not as pedestrian friendly.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2014