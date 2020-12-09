Opinion: Light the tree in Fremont Park

Update: Shortly before the daily InMenlo newsletter went out, a vote by the City Council had not been taken.

We believe that the cheer the lighted tree in Fremont Park brings Menlo Park is needed now more than ever this holiday season.

The Menlo Park City Council is meeting this afternoon (Dec. 9) at 4:00 pm on the tree lighting issue to take an official vote. (Note: there is a closed session first.)

Let your voice be heard if you, too, feel it’s important to have the Fremont tree lit. You can make comments and view the meeting online. Here is detailed information.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018