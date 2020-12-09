Opinion: Light the tree in Fremont Park

by Linda Hubbard on December 9, 2020

Update: Shortly before the daily InMenlo newsletter went out, a vote by the City Council had not been taken.

We believe that the cheer the lighted tree in Fremont Park brings Menlo Park is needed now more than ever this holiday season.

The Menlo Park City Council is meeting this afternoon (Dec. 9) at 4:00 pm on the tree lighting issue to take an official vote. (Note: there is a closed session first.)

Let your voice be heard if you, too, feel it’s important to have the Fremont tree lit. You can make comments and view the meeting online. Here is detailed information.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018

Category:

One Comment

Dana Hendrickson December 09, 2020 at 4:06 pm

Please light the Fremont Tree.

Everyone needs something big to brighten our lives now!

Add Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
LuLus Taco Dilla
Categories
View by Month
Search