Small donation yields Simple Gifts from TheatreWorks starting December 10

Ring in the holiday season with Simple Gifts, a joyful, multicultural celebration of beloved holiday songs and traditions from many diverse backgrounds. This virtual World Premiere features a bounty of Bay Area theatre veterans, who will share beautiful music, meaningful memories, and take audiences on a journey through a variety of winter celebrations, including Kwanzaa, Christmas, Hanukkah, Noche Buena, Diwali and Las Posadas, and more!

Simple Gifts will be streamed at set performance times, which means you can make plans with family and friends to watch together, wherever you may be! Plus, each performance will be followed by a live Q&A with performers from the show. Streaming is available December 10—December 27, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

To access Simple Gifts, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley asks that you make a donation to its Season of Giving campaign. Everyone who donates to this campaign will get access to a performance of their choice of Simple Gifts. The minimum donation amount is $10; there is no maximum. And for every $10 you add to your donation, you can gift access to Simple Gifts to a friend or family member!

Donate now.