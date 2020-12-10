A Taste of African Heritage presented by Oldways on Dec. 11

by Contributed Content on December 10, 2020

Join the Menlo Park Library for a delicious cooking demo, as Sarah Anderson, Heritage Diet Curriculum Coordinator for Oldways, teaches us how to make tangy collard greens and curry couscous with peppers. The event is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11 at 1:00 pm.  Register online.

Cooking along? Download the prep list!

Oldways is a food and nutrition nonprofit dedicated to improving public health by inspiring individuals and organizations to embrace the healthy, sustainable joys of the “old ways” of eating—heritage-based diets high in taste, nourishment, sustainability, and joy. The Oldways “Taste of African Heritage” program blends nutritional and cultural history from the African Diaspora, paired with delicious cooking techniques to celebrate African heritage in communities across the U.S.

