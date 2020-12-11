Meet the Poet: Samuel Getachew on December 14

With powerful, haunting words to inspect haunting times, Samuel Getachew has been repeatedly recognized for his art, on stages local and national. In being spotlighted by the New York Times, he was highlighted as a teenage writer showing the future of poetry in “stunning yet harrowing fragments.”

In an event sponsored by the Menlo Park Library, Samuel will talk about current events and his work, artistic journey, and process with poet and musician Jym Marks on Monday, December 14 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Register online.

About Samuel Getachew

Samuel Getachew is a 18-year-old poet and writer from Oakland, California. He is the 2019 Oakland Youth Poet Laureate, and a finalist for 2020 National Youth Poet Laureate, as well as a 3-time Youth Speaks Teen Poetry Slam Champion and a 2019 and 2020 YoungArts winner in spoken word. He and his poetry have been featured on the cover of the East Bay Express, in Refinery29, National Public Radio, and more, and his writing can be found in publications such as the New York Times and the Washington Post. He will attend Yale University in fall 2021.

About Jym Marks

Jym Marks is a poet, publisher, public speaker, jazz musician, Army veteran, father of four, and a Menlo Park business owner of over 50 years. The Fremont resident was born in Rockford, Illinois and has published a dozen books of poetry, including Can’t Hold My Tongue in Captivity.