Learn about home food preservation on December 15

by Contributed Content on December 12, 2020

Join the UCCE Master Food Preservers of San Mateo/San Francisco Counties for an introduction to safe home preservation methods such as canning, pickling, fermenting, freezing, and dehydrating. The webinar takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 3:00 to to 4:00 pm. Register online.

Learn about food safety, kitchen supplies, tried-and-true recipes, and how to preserve your harvest for a year or more.

UC Master Food Preservers are trained volunteers who extend UC research-based information about home food safety and preservation to the public.

