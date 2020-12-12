Menlo Park residents awaken to wet streets – and lots of leaves

by Linda Hubbard on December 12, 2020

The long period of dryness – which was coupled with high temperatures for December – ended on Friday evening when rain started falling in Menlo Park.

“My gauge measured 0.17″ for this storm,” reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent. “That 0.48″ season-to-date.”

The rain came at the peak of the falling leaves, resulting in lots of clean up to come.

More rain is forecast for Sunday.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
LuLus Taco Dilla
Categories
View by Month
Search