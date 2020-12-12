Menlo Park residents awaken to wet streets – and lots of leaves

The long period of dryness – which was coupled with high temperatures for December – ended on Friday evening when rain started falling in Menlo Park.

“My gauge measured 0.17″ for this storm,” reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent. “That 0.48″ season-to-date.”

The rain came at the peak of the falling leaves, resulting in lots of clean up to come.

More rain is forecast for Sunday.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020