Menlo Park residents awaken to wet streets – and lots of leaves
The long period of dryness – which was coupled with high temperatures for December – ended on Friday evening when rain started falling in Menlo Park.
“My gauge measured 0.17″ for this storm,” reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent. “That 0.48″ season-to-date.”
The rain came at the peak of the falling leaves, resulting in lots of clean up to come.
More rain is forecast for Sunday.
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020
