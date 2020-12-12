Spotted: Disappointed Christmas shopper at Pet Place

A tradition in our household was to take Maggie the Yorkshire Terrier to Pet Place each December to pick out some Christmas trinket for her stocking. And, of course, to get a treat from Lynn.

So it was one disappointed pup when she planted herself in front of the store on a walk downtown this morning, only to sort of sense something was amiss. Yep, the store was empty.

Thank you for your years of service to Menlo Park, Lynn and Marc. We all miss you!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020