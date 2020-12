Rain off and on all day in Menlo Park

Morning showers yielded to almost sunny skies shortly after noon. And then mid-afternoon, a real deluge came slamming down from the sky.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded another 0.31 by 4:30 pm; the updated year-to-date is 0.90 inches.

All that wetness made for a sparse farmers market.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2020