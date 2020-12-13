Webinar: Better at the Bin takes place on December 16

Recology is hosting a Better at the Bin webinar series to help you learn what materials are accepted in each bin, why it’s important to property sort materials into the correct container, and how to reduce your impact on the environment. The webinar takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

The webinar series includes virtual tours of our recycling and composting facilities, ‘what goes where’ quizzes and a guide to everyday actions that promote a more sustainable lifestyle.

Don’t miss your chance to get all your recycling and composting questions answered!