Helping Kids Thrive During the Holidays and COVID-19 is topic on Dec. 15

Now, more than ever, the mental health of our children and families has become a public health priority.

Join Dr. Aaron Nayfack, Sequoia Healthcare District Director and Developmental/Behavioral Pediatrician, as he shares his expertise and observations on helping kids thrive during the holidays and COVID-19.

Dr. Nayfack will offer strategies to help families cope with additional stressors in this challenging time, and share his experiences with his own 3rd and 6th graders at home.

Parents, educators, community members, non-profit partners, and local officials welcome! Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be provided (via Zoom). Free to attend.

This Town Hall meeting, which takes place on Tuesday, December 15 at 6:00 pm. is presented by Sequoia Healthcare District. Register online.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, MA, Co-Founder and CEO, The Parent Venture, at cmargot@parentventure.org