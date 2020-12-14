Local restaurants offering special Christmas Eve/Day menus

Here’s a round up of restaurants in InMenlo’s coverage area that are offering special menus for Christmas Eve andor Christmas Day. As of today they are able to serve outdoors. Most expect that to change by Christmas; take out will be available.

Bistro Vida: Roast Turkey and Prime Rib in addition to regular menu. People who make reservations to eat outside can pivot to “to go” if restaurant dining is further restricted.

British Bankers Club. Offering a prix-fixe menu available for rooftop, outdoor patio dining and take-out. (Menu not currently online.)

Camper: Christmas dinner for from two to eight people plus sweets and extra sides. Pickup is Thursday, Dec. 24, from Noon to 5:00 pm.

Flea Street Cafe: Special Christmas menu sold out. Take out regular menu is available from Tuesday through Saturday.

Left Bank: Serving a four course Prix Fixe menu as well as à la carte choice of prime rib, cranberry duck, or winter squash ravioli.

Village Pub: Christmas orders must be placed by noon on December 17. Christmas pick-up is on December 24 between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. Cooking, warming, and plating instructions included. The entrees, which include Black Truffle-Stuffed D’Artagnan Chicken, Prime Rib Roast, and Chateaubriand, do not come cooked.