Yesterday’s rain yields to bright blue skies

The air was crisp and cool on a morning hike around Woodside where we spotted this lovely avenue of fall color.

Only a tad bit of rain fell after yesterday’s late afternoon report: “The total for the day was 0.34″ with a [corrected] year-to-date of 0.82”, reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020