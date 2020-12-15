Create your own puppet theater on December 17

For ages 5 and over Puppet Art Theater guides you through a fun activity to create a simple puppet theater using paper plates and other household items on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 4:00 to 5:15 pm. Register online.

Put on your own Three Little Pigs puppet show, using stick puppets and a stage that you create. Rachel from Puppet Art Theater will guide you through this workshop, teaching you skills you can use to create puppets for many more shows.

You’ll need: Paper plates, yardstick, craft sticks, stapler, tape (regular and double-stick), crayons, markers and scissors.



Print out and cut the characters from the attached template, or draw your own characters!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.