Garbage and water rate assistance pilot program for Menlo Park residents begins Jan. 1

The Menlo Park City Council recently approved a rate assistance pilot program to assist those suffering financial hardship. The pilot program runs from January 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021.

Qualified households may receive a monthly 20 percent discount on solid waste service from Recology and a $14.11 fixed monthly discount on their water bill from Menlo Park Municipal Water (MPMW).

To be eligible for this pilot program, households must meet the following criteria:

Must be enrolled in the PG&E CARE program, which is another discount program that offers a monthly minimum of 20 percent on gas and electricity

Submit most recent PG&E bill to verify CARE enrollment. Address on the PG&E bill must be the same on the solid waste and water bills, but the names may be different

Submit a most recent Recology and MPMW bills to receive applicable discounts

Re-certify eligibility according to the PG&E CARE program enrollment expiration date

Households may enroll in the PG&E CARE program on the PG&E website, by calling 1-877-743-2273 or emailing CARE program support.

After enrolling in the CARE program, please visit the City’s webpage at menlopark.org/rateassistance for more details about the pilot program.

For households who live in the California Water (Cal Water) service area, Cal Water’s Low-Income Rate Assistance (LIRA) program provides financial assistance for qualified household.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission