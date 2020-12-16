M-A’s Troy Franklin makes it official – will play for the Ducks

by Linda Hubbard on December 16, 2020

After a season in which he didn’t catch a pass (because there was no football), M-A wide receiver Troy Franklin made official today what he announced last spring: He will play for the University of Oregon Ducks.

A top Class of 2021 recruit since he started for the Bears as a freshman, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is ranked the No. 2 senior in California by 247Sports, No. 36 nationally, and the third-best receiver in the country.

Photo courtesy of Menlo-Atherton High School athletics/(Noah Eisner (@eisneronsports)

 

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
LuLus Taco Dilla
Categories
View by Month
Search