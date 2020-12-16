Spotted: Menlo School Latin teacher Dobbie Vasquez leading tour of Rome – virtually

Menlo School Latin teacher Dobbie Vasquez led a tour of Rome using Rendever’s virtual reality platform for not only her class (pictured here), but also seniors nationwide. Rendever loaned its system of VR headsets to Dobbie’s class so she could provide an immersive experience while the school practiced distanced learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After using them in the classroom, Vasquez led a tour via RendeverLive™, which is accessible to more than 200 senior living communities across North America. Seniors put on their headsets and joined the local expert for a VR adventure through some of Rome’s most iconic sights. Vasquez provided historical insights, Latin trivia and answered questions from the audience to make her group feel like they were actually there.