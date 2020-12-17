Art and Artists: Can Toy Bears Jump? is topic on December 18

<

By day, Simlian Ong of Singapore is a colleague, a wife and a mom —but in her spare time, she’s a toy collector and photographer. In her world of toys, bears can jump as high as you wish and you’ll be amazed at what else these toys get up to!

In addition to their escapades at home in Singapore, these toys have also seen the world. From Siem Reap, Cambodia to Stuttgart, Germany; from Bangkok to Berlin to Brisbane, Simlian’s travel photography captures designer dolls and toys pulling their tiny suitcases down airport concourses, and having surprising moments in famous places—sometimes with curious humans looking on.

Join the Menlo Park Library on Friday, December 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm as our guest shares her charming art, and talks about her hobby and travel experiences. Register online.