Fremont Park and St. Raymond Church trees light up downtown Menlo Park

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was downtown last night soon after the final lights were installed on the tree in Fremont Park.

While there, he noticed that trees on either side of St. Raymond Church was also festively decked out with lights.

Let us know if you spot other brightly lit places in and around Menlo Park.

Photos by Robb Most (c)2020