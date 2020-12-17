Taste German beers on December 17

The Menlo Park Library’s monthly virtual tasting party scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm is focusing on German beers!

Germany has one of the oldest and richest beer cultures in the world, and this month we will raise our glasses to German beers. Join us for some trivia, beer lore and fun. Sign up online.

The beers:

-Marzen Rauchbier from Aecht Schlenkerla: a smoke beer

-Hefe-weizen from Schneider Weisse: a hefeweizen

-Hell das Blau Lager by Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren (ABK): a Helles lager

-Sour Wit Gose by Ritterguts: a blend of Wit and Gose

If you want to taste along, this month’s lineup is available for purchase at the Willows market in Menlo Park.