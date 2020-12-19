Confused about stay-at-home order? Get the facts

The Regional Stay At Home Order, issued when the intensive care unit bed capacity fell below 15%, is layered on top of the purple tier that Menlo Park and neighboring communities fall under. Here’s link to an excellent rundown of what is allowed and not allowed under the Order.

As of December 17, there were 20,089 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Mateo County, including 88 in Atherton, 15 in Ladera, 823 in Menlo Park, 34 in Portola Valley, 29 in unincorporated west Menlo Park, and 71 in Woodside.

Vaccinations have begun among front-line workers, and two cold storage units for the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to the San Mateo Medical Center earlier this week (pictured).

Looking for coping techniques during the pandemic? Menlo Park resident Peter Carpenter emailed that the Veterans Administration-developed COVID Coach

is available for anyone to use.