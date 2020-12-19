Local churches offer Solstice services – plus the Great Conjuntion of Saturn and Jupiter

Trinity Church in Menlo Park offers a brief service weaving together poetry, scripture, music, and candlelight. Everyone is invited to virtually attend A Celebration for the Longest Night and the Promise of Light on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 5:00 pm. The service will be recorded and available for viewing at your convenience.

The Woodside Village Church in Woodside offers a brief interfaith spiritual service on the Winter Solstice, Monday, December 21 at 4:00 pm. The church will to receive a new work of art created by local artist Rosine Abergel Ferber. Entitled When It’s Over, the artwork invites viewers to envision the return of light.

On Dec. 21, Saturn and Jupiter will appear so close together that some people may have a difficult time seeing them as two objects. For the first time in 800 years, Saturn (faintly seen on top) and Jupiter (brighter below) appear close together shown here after sunset as seen from Shenandoah National Park on Dec. 13, 2020. The planetary pair will reach the pinnacle of their “great conjunction” on Monday, coming within a tenth of a degree of each other in Earth’s sky.

Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA