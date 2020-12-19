Residential overnight parking enforcement in Menlo Park suspended until January 3

by Contributed Content on December 19, 2020

The City of Menlo Park will suspend residential overnight parking enforcement during the holiday season. As a courtesy, the overnight parking ordinance will not be enforced beginning Friday morning, December 18, 2020, through Saturday morning, January 2, 2021.

Overnight parking enforcement will resume at 2:00 am, Sunday, January 3, 2021. At that time, enforcement of the overnight parking ordinance will continue by police parking officers. Overnight parking permits can be purchased online or at the Police Department.

All parked vehicles without a parking permit will receive a courtesy warning. The purpose of the courtesy notice is to inform those who are unaware of the overnight parking ordinance.

