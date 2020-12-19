Take a virtual tour of the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles on Dec. 21

Join the Menlo Park Library on Monday, December 21 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm for a virtual trip to San Pedro and a behind-the-scenes tour of Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles. Register online.

We’ll see how pinnipeds in need are cared for, including feeding, and we’ll learn why they are hospitalized. Hear from the Hospital Director and animal husbandry staff about the unique challenges of preparing patients to return to their life in the wild.

MMCC Los Angeles is a non-profit hospital for seals and sea lions that strand on the 70+ miles of beaches from Malibu to Seal Beach due to illness, injury and malnutrition. MMCC has provided top-notch care for marine mammals in need since 1992, with the goal of rehabilitating and releasing them back to their ocean home.